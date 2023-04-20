Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities [Image 7 of 10]

    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Forty-nine F-16 Vipers and MQ-9 Reapers line up on the flight line April 21, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The elephant walk displayed the immense amount of air power generated by the 49th Wing through its mission to build combat aircrew and lead and develop Airmen. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 17:41
    Photo ID: 7771681
    VIRIN: 230421-F-XX000-1007
    Resolution: 1920x1200
    Size: 1019.82 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities
    Fightin' 49ers display aircraft power and capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT