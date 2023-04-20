Marine Barracks Washington kicks off parade season

General David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Col. Robert A. Sucher, commanding officer of Marine Barracks Washington, stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during the first parade of the 2023 season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Apr, 28, 2023. Col. Robert A. Sucher, was the hosting official, and Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

