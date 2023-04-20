Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks Washington kicks off parade season

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, present the colors during the first parade of the 2023 season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Apr, 28, 2023. The Commanding Officer of Marine Barracks Washington, Col. Robert A. Sucher, was the hosting official, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington kicks off parade season [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

