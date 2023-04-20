Marine Barracks Washington kicks off parade season

Sergeant Steven A. Sexton, 41st Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, marches to present the colors during the first parade of the 2023 season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Apr, 28, 2023. The Commanding Officer of Marine Barracks Washington, Col. Robert A. Sucher, was the hosting official, and the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
