    Coast Guard returns 36 interdicted migrants to the Dominican Republic Navy

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicted an illegal voyage vessel with 36 migrants, 34 Dominicans and two Haitians, in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico April 30, 2023. The migrant group was transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel May 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 7771319
    VIRIN: 230430-G-G0107-3001
    Resolution: 3482x1966
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard returns 36 interdicted migrants to the Dominican Republic Navy, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Cutter Richard Dixon
    Cutter Winslow Griesser
    and cutter Joseph Napier
    are 154-foot fast response cutters homeported in San Juan

