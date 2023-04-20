Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicted an illegal voyage vessel with 36 migrants, 34 Dominicans and two Haitians, in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico April 30, 2023. The migrant group was transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel May 1, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 7771319 VIRIN: 230430-G-G0107-3001 Resolution: 3482x1966 Size: 1.48 MB Location: DO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard returns 36 interdicted migrants to the Dominican Republic Navy, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.