Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser returns 37 of 41 interdicted migrants to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel April 29, 2023. The migrant group was interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon in Mona Passage waters north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico April 27, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7771313
|VIRIN:
|230429-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|433.23 KB
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard returns 37 of 41 migrants to the Dominican Republic Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT