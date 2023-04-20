Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard returns 37 of 41 migrants to the Dominican Republic Navy

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser returns 37 of 41 interdicted migrants to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel April 29, 2023. The migrant group was interdicted by the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon in Mona Passage waters north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico April 27, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7771313
    VIRIN: 230429-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 433.23 KB
    Location: DO
    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    migrant interdiction
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

