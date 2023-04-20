Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23 [Image 4 of 5]

    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23

    ITALY

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Soldiers document the Combat Camera Teams behind the scenes of NATO’s exercise Noble Jump 23. These soldiers were augmented to the NATO Media Information Centre to document the exercise through visual information.
    This exercise features the NATO Response Force’s Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 7770712
    VIRIN: 230429-M-VB498-889
    Resolution: 5496x3670
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23
    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23
    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23
    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23
    Combat Camera Teams Behind Exercise Noble Jump 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NATO
    #CCT
    #VJTF
    #NobleJump23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT