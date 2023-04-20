Col. Vincent B. Myers, commander of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, was the guest speaker at a Joint-College Graduation Ceremony held at Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, last week. Among the graduates were three BACH Soldiers: Master Sgt. Charlisa Deloney, Staff Sgt. LaShonda Troope, and Cpl. Dominique Lopez.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7770602
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-DQ133-053
|Resolution:
|4380x4380
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Celebrates Recent College Graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
