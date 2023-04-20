BACH Celebrates Recent College Graduates

Col. Vincent B. Myers, commander of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, was the guest speaker at a Joint-College Graduation Ceremony held at Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, last week. Among the graduates were three BACH Soldiers: Master Sgt. Charlisa Deloney, Staff Sgt. LaShonda Troope, and Cpl. Dominique Lopez.

