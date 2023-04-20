Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Celebrates Recent College Graduates [Image 1 of 5]

    BACH Celebrates Recent College Graduates

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Col. Vincent B. Myers, commander of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, was the guest speaker at a Joint-College Graduation Ceremony held at Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, last week. Among the graduates were three BACH Soldiers: Master Sgt. Charlisa Deloney, Staff Sgt. LaShonda Troope, and Cpl. Dominique Lopez.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 10:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    This work, BACH Celebrates Recent College Graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

