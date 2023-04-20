BACH Soldiers Conduct Master Resilience Training

Soldiers with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital conducted Master Resilience Training this past week. The MRT course provides Soldiers with an opportunity to enhance their leadership and effectiveness and learn how to teach resilience skills. This training helps our Soldiers strengthen relationships through communication strategies.
|04.27.2023
|05.01.2023 10:24
|7770596
|230427-A-DQ133-005
|6466x4311
|7.78 MB
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|0
|0
