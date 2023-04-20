Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Soldiers Conduct Master Resilience Training [Image 3 of 3]

    BACH Soldiers Conduct Master Resilience Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital conducted Master Resilience Training this past week. The MRT course provides Soldiers with an opportunity to enhance their leadership and effectiveness and learn how to teach resilience skills. This training helps our Soldiers strengthen relationships through communication strategies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 10:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    This work, BACH Soldiers Conduct Master Resilience Training [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

