BACH Nominates Fort Campbell Civilian Employee of the Year

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital employees Sherry Cox, Chief of Civilian Human Resources, and Nitza Ramirez, Budget Analyst represented the hospital at the Fort Campbell Civilian Employee of the Year Ceremony. This post-wide competition highlights the outstanding civilian personnel who help the Army installation run efficiently while keeping our Soldiers ready for the future fight.

