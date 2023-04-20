Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Nominates Fort Campbell Civilian Employee of the Year

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital employees Sherry Cox, Chief of Civilian Human Resources, and Nitza Ramirez, Budget Analyst represented the hospital at the Fort Campbell Civilian Employee of the Year Ceremony. This post-wide competition highlights the outstanding civilian personnel who help the Army installation run efficiently while keeping our Soldiers ready for the future fight.

