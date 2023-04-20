Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Guardsmen initial training instills precision [Image 10 of 17]

    Honor Guardsmen initial training instills precision

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423d Air Base Group Honor Guard stand at attention at RAF Alconbury, England, April 21, 2023. In order to become HG members, Airmen must complete rigorous initial training to ensure they are qualified to render military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 06:17
    Photo ID: 7770360
    VIRIN: 230421-F-VS137-1006
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    USAFE
    Honor Guard
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Air Base Group

