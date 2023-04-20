UWA Park Ranger Paul Abila practices his briefing skills during a Civil Recon Patrol practical exercise
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7770350
|VIRIN:
|230304-D-PB526-961
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|602.62 KB
|Location:
|UG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Military Hosts JCET with Uganda Wildlife Authority [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Sierra Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Military Hosts JCET With Uganda Wildlife Authority Rangers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT