APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 28, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Riki Olivier is pinned during his promotion ceremony by his wife, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), April 28. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 04:09 Photo ID: 7770344 VIRIN: 230428-N-YU102-1003 Resolution: 5239x3742 Size: 5.15 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. j.g. Olivier Gets Pinned, by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.