Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. j.g. Olivier Gets Pinned

    Lt. j.g. Olivier Gets Pinned

    GUAM

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Luke Wilson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 28, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Riki Olivier is pinned during his promotion ceremony by his wife, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), April 28. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 04:09
    Photo ID: 7770344
    VIRIN: 230428-N-YU102-1003
    Resolution: 5239x3742
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Olivier Gets Pinned, by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT