APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 28, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Riki Olivier is pinned during his promotion ceremony by his wife, aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), April 28. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 04:09
|Photo ID:
|7770344
|VIRIN:
|230428-N-YU102-1003
|Resolution:
|5239x3742
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. j.g. Olivier Gets Pinned, by SN Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT