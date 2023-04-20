Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 6 of 8]

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

    SEA OF JAPAN

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230430-N-CD453-1151 SEA OF JAPAN (April 30, 2023) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kory Mozee (right), from Long Branch, New Jersey, observes as Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Colton Weathers (left), from Mobile, Alabama, relays instructions to line handlers aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

