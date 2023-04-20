USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

230430-N-CD453-1151 SEA OF JAPAN (April 30, 2023) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kory Mozee (right), from Long Branch, New Jersey, observes as Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Colton Weathers (left), from Mobile, Alabama, relays instructions to line handlers aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

