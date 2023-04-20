230430-N-CD453-1156 SEA OF JAPAN (April 30, 2023) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Colton Weathers (right), from Mobile, Alabama, relays instructions to line handlers aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 01:41 Photo ID: 7770212 VIRIN: 230430-N-CD453-1156 Resolution: 5103x3645 Size: 1.43 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.