    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 3 of 8]

    USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

    SEA OF JAPAN

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230430-N-CD453-1156 SEA OF JAPAN (April 30, 2023) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Colton Weathers (right), from Mobile, Alabama, relays instructions to line handlers aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 01:41
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

