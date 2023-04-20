USS John Finn Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

230430-N-CD453-1117 SEA OF JAPAN (April 30, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Custodio (left), from San Diego, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Shannon Hagen (right), from Grand Rapids, Michigan, connect a high line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO-199). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 01:41
Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
