Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event [Image 78 of 80]

    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 28, 2023, next to building 102 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant more than 500 trees. The post also received its 34th Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 01:01
    Photo ID: 7770182
    VIRIN: 230428-A-OK556-917
    Resolution: 5529x3685
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event [Image 80 of 80], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event
    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Tree City USA
    forestry program
    Arbor Day 2023
    tree-planting at Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT