Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 28, 2023, next to building 102 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant more than 500 trees. The post also received its 34th Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

