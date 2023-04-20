230427-N-WD859-1065 NORFOLK (April 27, 2023) A dog from Canine Comfort meets Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 27, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Colosanti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.30.2023 20:10 Photo ID: 7769895 VIRIN: 230427-N-WD859-1065 Resolution: 4480x6272 Size: 647.51 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Ryan Colosanti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.