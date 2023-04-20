Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 10]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230427-N-SK738-1142 NORFOLK, Va. (April 27, 2023) Lt. Sarah Faber, assistant air opperations officer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pets a dog from the USO Canine Comfort event, April 27, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security.(Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

