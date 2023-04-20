USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230427-N-OX847-1128 NORFOLK (April 27, 2023) Scout, a Pitbull/Labrador retriever mix, visits sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during a Canine Comfort event, April 27, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

