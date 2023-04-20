Keesler kicks off 2023 TOTS Air and Space Show

The Thunderbirds fly in diamond formation during the 2023 Thunder Over the Sound Air and Space Show in Biloxi, Mississippi, April 30, 2023. Thunder Over the Sound is a unique event where a military installation and its surrounding city jointly host an air show in two locations; Biloxi Beach and Keesler Air Force Base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

