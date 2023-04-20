Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler kicks off 2023 TOTS Air and Space Show [Image 14 of 18]

    Keesler kicks off 2023 TOTS Air and Space Show

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    An aircraft from Commemorative Air Force flies during their World War II bombing reenactment during the 2023 Thunder Over the Sound Air and Space Show at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2023. Thunder Over the Sound is a unique event where a military installation and its surrounding city jointly host an air show in two locations; Biloxi Beach and Keesler Air Force Base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 19:40
    Photo ID: 7769881
    VIRIN: 230429-F-NO318-1862
    Resolution: 5785x3857
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler kicks off 2023 TOTS Air and Space Show [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

