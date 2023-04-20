A Radio Controlled Aircraft performs during the 2023 Thunder Over the Sound Air and Space Show at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2023. Thunder Over the Sound is a unique event where a military installation and its surrounding city jointly host an air show in two locations; Biloxi Beach and Keesler Air Force Base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.30.2023 19:40 Photo ID: 7769877 VIRIN: 230429-F-NO318-1710 Resolution: 4074x2717 Size: 502.26 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler kicks off 2023 TOTS Air and Space Show [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.