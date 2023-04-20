Keesler kicks off 2023 TOTS Air and Space Show

A Radio Controlled Aircraft performs during the 2023 Thunder Over the Sound Air and Space Show at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 30, 2023. Thunder Over the Sound is a unique event where a military installation and its surrounding city jointly host an air show in two locations; Biloxi Beach and Keesler Air Force Base’s flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)
