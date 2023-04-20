Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Tactical Combat Caregiver Training [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Tactical Combat Caregiver Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230429-N-ED646-1214- ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nathan Calhoun, left, demonstrates how to dress a wound using gauze during tactical combat caregiver training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall, along with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), is participating in the Carrier Strike Group 4 Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX is a maritime exercise that enhances the integration and collective capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

