1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023

2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion E-CO Soldiers refuel a chinook during the Guardian Response training operation April 27, 2023. Their role ensures the safety of the aircraft by properly refueling before and after a flight.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7769756
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-CC161-109
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|US
