1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023

2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion E-CO Soldiers refuel a chinook during the Guardian Response training operation April 27, 2023. Their role ensures the safety of the aircraft by properly refueling before and after a flight.

