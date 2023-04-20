Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023 [Image 6 of 10]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion E-CO Soldiers refuel a chinook during the Guardian Response training operation April 27, 2023. Their role ensures the safety of the aircraft by properly refueling before and after a flight.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 7769752
    VIRIN: 230427-A-CC161-106
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuelers
    1st CAB
    Fighting Eagles
    GR23

