230429-N-YI386-1050 COLUMBIA, Md. (April 29, 2023) The United States Navy Band Commodores Musical Director Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes cuts off the band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7769740
|VIRIN:
|230429-N-YI386-1050
|Resolution:
|3266x1761
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
This work, The United States Navy Band Commodores performs at Howard County "Jazz in the Woods" [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
