    The United States Navy Band Commodores performs at Howard County "Jazz in the Woods" [Image 5 of 7]

    The United States Navy Band Commodores performs at Howard County &quot;Jazz in the Woods&quot;

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danlie B Cuenca 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230429-N-YI386-1048 COLUMBIA, Md. (April 29, 2023) Musician First Class Kevin McDonald performs a moving drum solo.. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

