The 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment (2-1 GSAB) conducts flight training during the Guardian Response training, April 27, 2023. These test runs are conducted to familiarize pilots with flight routes.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7769723
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-CC161-016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT