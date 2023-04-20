Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023 [Image 15 of 18]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade Guardian Response 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment (2-1 GSAB) conducts flight training during the Guardian Response training, April 27, 2023. These test runs are conducted to familiarize pilots with flight routes.

