    The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023 [Image 7 of 8]

    The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023

    ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. IIeana Lacot, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Avionics Mechanic assists the Canadian police officers in demonstrating the K9’s biting capabilities during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Apr. 29, 2023.This Canadian signature annual event showcases an unprecedented international partnership between Canada and the United States towards the improvement of gender and cultural diversity in high-tech STEM fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7769609
    VIRIN: 230429-F-CJ658-1339
    Resolution: 5367x3571
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ABBOTSFORD, BC, CA 
    This work, The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #GirlsFlyToo #Fairchild #AirShow #Canada #KC-135 #Girls

