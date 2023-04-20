U.S. Air Force Capt. Ariel DeMarzo, 8th Fighter Squadron, F16 pilot answers a question from a young girl during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Apr. 29, 2023. The event gave Airmen from Fairchild an opportunity to empower young ladies and inspire them to pursue various career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2023 11:52
|Photo ID:
|7769606
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-CJ658-1198
|Resolution:
|4732x3148
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|ABBOTSFORD, BC, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS
