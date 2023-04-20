Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023 [Image 2 of 8]

    The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023

    ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Allison Armitage (left) and Master Sgt. Cassandra Bucklin, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chiefs talk about the KC-135 Stratotanker’s air refueling mission to a family during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Apr. 29, 2023. The event gave Airmen from Fairchild an opportunity to empower young ladies and inspire them to pursue various career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    This work, The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #GirlsFlyToo #Fairchild #AirShow #Canada #KC-135 #Girls

