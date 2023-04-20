The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Allison Armitage (left) and Master Sgt. Cassandra Bucklin, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chiefs talk about the KC-135 Stratotanker’s air refueling mission to a family during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Apr. 29, 2023. The event gave Airmen from Fairchild an opportunity to empower young ladies and inspire them to pursue various career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

