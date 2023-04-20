Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sky's No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023

    The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too 2023

    ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lillian Hixson, 384th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, shows a young girl the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker flight deck during “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event in Abbotsford, Canada, Apr. 29, 2023.This Canadian signature annual event showcases an unprecedented international partnership between Canada and the United States towards the improvement of gender and cultural diversity in high-tech STEM fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    #GirlsFlyToo #Fairchild #AirShow #Canada #KC-135 #Girls

