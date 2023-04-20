Platoon Live Fire Excercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute platoon-level maneuver live fire exercises in the Grafenwoehr Training Area April 24-26, 2023. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Orion Magnuson)
