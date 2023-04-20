Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platoon Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Platoon Live Fire Exercise

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Orion Magnuson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute platoon-level maneuver live fire exercises in the Grafenwoehr Training Area April 24-26, 2023. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Orion Magnuson)

    This work, Platoon Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Orion Magnuson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

