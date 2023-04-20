U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute platoon-level maneuver live fire exercises in the Grafenwoehr Training Area April 24-26, 2023. 2CR provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater in order to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Orion Magnuson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.30.2023 03:55 Photo ID: 7769475 VIRIN: 230427-A-GN639-573 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.53 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Platoon Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Orion Magnuson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.