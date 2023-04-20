Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC Rotation 23-07 - Training Day 5 [Image 5 of 6]

    JRTC Rotation 23-07 - Training Day 5

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, ground guides a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 26, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7769417
    VIRIN: 230426-A-RV181-1009
    Resolution: 5511x3674
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, JRTC Rotation 23-07 - Training Day 5 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratroopers
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Readiness
    Airborne Operation

