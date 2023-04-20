Paratroopers assigned to the 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a patrol during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 26, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

This work, JRTC Rotation 23-07 - Training Day 5 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Lilliana Magoon