JRTC Rotation 23-07 - Training Day 5

Paratroopers assigned to Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, depart the mock city Debosier in a CH-47F Chinook Helicopter as a part of the defense phase during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 26, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon)

Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US