    TruEST trained to fight [Image 3 of 4]

    TruEST trained to fight

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, train on individual marksmanship on the Engagement Skills Trainer II during Operation Strike Back II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 20:04
    Photo ID: 7769398
    VIRIN: 230427-A-RK866-0208
    Resolution: 6218x4145
    Size: 21.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Training
    Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst
    EST II
    99th RD
    MCSG
    Operation Strike Back II

