U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Veronica Hamilton, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, practices marksmanship on the Engagement Skills Trainer II during Operation Strike Back II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 20:04 Photo ID: 7769397 VIRIN: 230427-A-RK866-0189 Resolution: 6629x4419 Size: 22.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TruEST trained to fight [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.