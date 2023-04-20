Overcoming operation obstacles

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Caitlinn Belcher, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Reading, Pennsylvania, vaults a hurdle during Operation Strike Back II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

