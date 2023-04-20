U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Ramon Wright, a public affairs mass communication specialist with the 361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, climbs an obstacle course net during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 27, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7769392 VIRIN: 230427-A-RK866-0006 Resolution: 6472x4315 Size: 9.52 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Overcoming operation obstacles [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.