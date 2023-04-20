Bring on the bands

A U.S. Army Reserve musician with the 78th Army Band performs during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 29, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training event conducted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cherish Little)

