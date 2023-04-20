Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bring on the bands [Image 2 of 5]

    Bring on the bands

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve musician with the 78th Army Band performs during Operation Strike Back II at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 29, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training event conducted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cherish Little)

