    Jam with the Band

    Jam with the Band

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve musicians with the 78th Army Band performs at the “Bring on the Bands” concert during Operation Strike Back II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 29, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

    Army Band
    Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst
    99th RD
    MCSG
    Operation Strike Back II
    Bring on the Bands

