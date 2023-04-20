Jam with the Band

U.S. Army Reserve musicians with the 78th Army Band performs at the “Bring on the Bands” concert during Operation Strike Back II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 29, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is an annual training exercise, hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to unite public affairs, military history detachments, chaplains, and bands to train together on Soldier tasks and their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kayleigh Casto)

Date Taken: 04.29.2023
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NJ, US