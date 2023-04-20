Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Veterans Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    Salute to Veterans Tour

    PORT EVERGLADES, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    230429-N-KG461-1041

    PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 29, 2023) Lt. Thomas Gathright talks with a group of veterans during a Salute to Veterans event as part of Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 7769260
    VIRIN: 230429-N-KG461-1041
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 914.71 KB
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Veterans Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Veterans
    U.S. Navy
    FWPEV23

